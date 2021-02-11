Broker News

February 11, 2021

CPU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half results were broadly in line with UBS estimates. Some of the cyclical benefits will roll and a further step down in margin income is expected in FY22.

UBS finds there is little management can do about the difficult operating environment and therefore a focus on cost remains critical.

The stock is not expensive but the broker assesses growth in earnings per share is negative over the short term. Neutral retained with a target price of $15.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $15.00.Current Price is $14.55. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CPU meets the UBS target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AQZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MP1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CBA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

VOC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CWN – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

KGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add