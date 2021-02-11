Broker News

February 11, 2021

AQZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Alliance Aviation Services’ interim result shows rapidly improving unit economics, excellent cash conversion and increasingly simpler accounts, assesses Credit Suisse. Operating income of $46m was up 34% versus last year with higher profitability per plane.

The company’s latest update also puts to rest cash flow concerns and uncertainty around the future home of $200m of deployed aircraft capital, notes a very pleased Credit Suisse.

The Outperform rating is unchanged and the target increased to $5.40 from $5.10.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $4.36. Difference: $1.04 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AQZ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

