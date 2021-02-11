Broker News

February 11, 2021

CBA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Commonwealth Bank reported cash earnings of $3,886m, down -11% versus last year but above Credit Suisse’s estimate of $3,513m.

The broker finds the bank’s first-half result to be one of the most conservative in recent times set against an operating back-drop that is far better than 6-9 months ago.

Also, despite management’s cautious stance, the broker believes it is only a matter of time before material releases and capital management bolster earnings.

Looking at the current valuation, Credit Suisse decides to maintain its Neutral rating and increase its target price to $85 from $82.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $85.00.Current Price is $86.12. Difference: ($1.12) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CBA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AQZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MP1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

VOC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CWN – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

KGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add