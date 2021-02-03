Broker News

February 3, 2021

TPW – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half revenue and earnings were slightly lower than Macquarie estimated. Still, the result is considered strong, with revenue benefiting from broader consumer trends and increasing online penetration.

The broker assesses a long-term opportunity driven by category expansion, customers moving online and investment. Revenue growth is expected to taper off as 2021 progresses although operating leverage continues to fund new initiatives.

Neutral maintained. Target rises to $10.90 from $10.60.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $10.90.Current Price is $10.53. Difference: $0.37 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPW meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

VHT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

HUO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

DRR – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy

MMS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform