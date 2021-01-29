Markets

January 29, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 60 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 60 points (0.9%) to 6709.

 

  • BlueScope (+6.6%); beat guidance for its 1H earnings, while sending strong signals with its outlook.
  • Kogan (-3.7%); said business growth continued at a strong pace during Christmas with a record breaking Black Friday.   Market asking if it can continue……
  • Lynas (+3.2%); reported lower Q rare-earths production but higher revenue as prices rose, and said its Malaysian plant was continuing operations with stringent controls amid a surge in local coronavirus infections.
  • Magellan (+1.7%); has completed its $95.4m (11% holding) in Guzman Y Gomez.       Hmmmm, tacos……
  • Mineral Resources (-1.8%); 2Q update.
  • National Aust Bank (+0.2%); has agreed to take full control of Australian neobank 86 400 in a bid to grow its UBank brand for $200m.
  • NRW Holdings (+5.4%); has been awarded the mining contract for the Roper Bar Iron Ore Project for Nathan River Resources.
  • Origin (+0.6%); reported record production from the Australia Pacific LNG project in Queensland state in its 2Q , helping the company to take advantage of the recent surge in spot prices of LNG.
  • Oz Minerals (+3.8%); said it produced more copper and gold in the final Q of its fiscal year as it met annual output targets and bettered goals on costs.
  • PointsBet (+4%); 2Q update.  Did I mention they appointed Paige Spiranac-Phillips as global ambassador yesterday?….
  • Sandfire (+3.8%); 2Q update.  Expects Copper/Gold output at high end of guidance.
  • Service Stream (+5.5%); secures a mutli-year agreement with Telstra.
  • Worley (+1.7%); has been awarded a 2 year contract by CNOOC for North Sea Services.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

In sad news, due to Covid;

  • The local bra manufacturer has gone bust.
  • The submarine company has gone under.
  • The food blender maker has gone into liquidation.
  • The dog kennel has had to call in the retrievers.
  • The company supplying origami paper has folded.
  • The local ice cream man was found covered in nuts and raspberry sauce.  He couldn’t take it anymore and topped himself.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Next Week At A Glance: 1-5 Feb 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets rebounded on Thursday

Mining Majors the Big “If” for Friday Trading Session

Iron Ore Slumps in Overnight Trade

US GDP Slows as COVID Surge, Stimulus Delay Bite

Framing 2020 and Beyond