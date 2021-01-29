Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 60 points

ASX200 up 60 points (0.9%) to 6709.
- BlueScope (+6.6%); beat guidance for its 1H earnings, while sending strong signals with its outlook.
- Kogan (-3.7%); said business growth continued at a strong pace during Christmas with a record breaking Black Friday. Market asking if it can continue……
- Lynas (+3.2%); reported lower Q rare-earths production but higher revenue as prices rose, and said its Malaysian plant was continuing operations with stringent controls amid a surge in local coronavirus infections.
- Magellan (+1.7%); has completed its $95.4m (11% holding) in Guzman Y Gomez. Hmmmm, tacos……
- Mineral Resources (-1.8%); 2Q update.
- National Aust Bank (+0.2%); has agreed to take full control of Australian neobank 86 400 in a bid to grow its UBank brand for $200m.
- NRW Holdings (+5.4%); has been awarded the mining contract for the Roper Bar Iron Ore Project for Nathan River Resources.
- Origin (+0.6%); reported record production from the Australia Pacific LNG project in Queensland state in its 2Q , helping the company to take advantage of the recent surge in spot prices of LNG.
- Oz Minerals (+3.8%); said it produced more copper and gold in the final Q of its fiscal year as it met annual output targets and bettered goals on costs.
- PointsBet (+4%); 2Q update. Did I mention they appointed Paige Spiranac-Phillips as global ambassador yesterday?….
- Sandfire (+3.8%); 2Q update. Expects Copper/Gold output at high end of guidance.
- Service Stream (+5.5%); secures a mutli-year agreement with Telstra.
- Worley (+1.7%); has been awarded a 2 year contract by CNOOC for North Sea Services.
Friday Dad Joke;
In sad news, due to Covid;
- The local bra manufacturer has gone bust.
- The submarine company has gone under.
- The food blender maker has gone into liquidation.
- The dog kennel has had to call in the retrievers.
- The company supplying origami paper has folded.
- The local ice cream man was found covered in nuts and raspberry sauce. He couldn’t take it anymore and topped himself.