Broker News

January 25, 2021

DCN – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Dacian Gold’s December quarter report showed production in line with a pre-release and costs -10% lower than expected. Cash generation was meaningful, the broker notes, and the NTM Gold ((NTM)) merger is expected to be completed by mid-March.

While the merger will add mine life and lift grades, the broker’s muted view on the gold price means Underperform and 34c target retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $0.34.Current Price is $0.51. Difference: ($0.17) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DCN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SXY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

FPH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BXB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

IPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral