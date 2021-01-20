Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 40 points

ASX200 up 40 points (0.6%) to 6782.
- Ansell (+2.5%); expects to beat its upgraded FY 2021 earnings guidance amid elevated coronavirus-driven demand for many of the protective garment manufacturer’s products.
- BHP (+1.4%); said it produced more iron ore but less coal, copper and petroleum in the 1H, as it flagged an impairment charge of between $1.15bn and $1.25bn against an Australian coal unit.
- Downer (+2.4%); has been awarded a contract by Telstra valued at an estimated $330m over 5 years.
- Perpetual (-0.6%); names State Street as new custodian and administrator.
- Polynovo (+7%); has entered Turkey with the appointment of Incomed Saglik Hiz as distributor.
- Regis Healthcare (-8%) / Washington H Soul (-1.6%); Washington H Soul as withdrawn its non-binding indicative proposal for Regis Healthcare.
- RPM Auto (+18%); announced a record Q performance and said it is poised for strong growth.
- Smartpay (+2.4%); said 3Q revenue was +75% yoy and +35% qoq. Afterpay +5.5%
- Sydney Airport (-0.4%); December passenger traffic -82% on pcp. We know why…..
