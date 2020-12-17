Broker News

December 17, 2020

PRU – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi has downgraded its outlook for gold, anticipating “peak gold” in 2021 before the price unwinds in 2022 based on vaccine developments and a return to global growth.

Gold prices are expected to make a push above US$1975/oz in the next 6-9 months. The broker observes the ASX gold index is down -20% over the past three months on expectations of lower gold prices.

Citi revises forecasts for Perseus Mining down post 2021 and reduces the target to $1.55 from $1.60. Based on valuation, the rating is upgraded to Buy/High Risk from Neutral/High Risk.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.55.Current Price is $1.22. Difference: $0.33 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PRU meets the Citi target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

