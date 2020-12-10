Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 30 points

ASX200 down 30 points (0.5%) to 6693.

UK PM Boris Johnson has been in Brussels trying to sort out Brexit and the news services are saying that “UK PM’s dinner with EU chief ends “with very large gaps remaining” but Brexit talks to resume with “firm decision” by Sunday”.

Make of that what you want……

Appen (-9.5%) ; downgraded its FY earnings guidance on weaker-than-expected 4Q revenue, saying that California’s pandemic lockdown had changed the spending and behaviour of the tech giants who are its major customers.

Evolution (-4.5%) ; acquires remaining 30% of Crush Creek from Basin Gold for $4.5m.

Freedom Foods (TH) ; said Court proceedings against it and auditors has commenced.

Karoon Gas (-4%) ; ships first oil from Bauna Field, and says recent oil rally has given a boost to its forecast revenue.

Immutep (+55%) ; said that its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase II clinical trial in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.

Link (+0.5%) ; said it will provide SS&C Technology Holdings with due diligence after deciding the Nasdaq-listed firm's initial takeover proposal didn't represent compelling value for shareholders.

McPhersons (-6.5%) ; CEO has resigned.

Rio Tinto (-0.5%) ;

Saracen (-5.3%) / Northern Star (-5%); shareholders to vote on Northern Star merger on Jan15.

