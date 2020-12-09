ARF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse revises FY21-23 estimates higher following the upgrade to FY21 distribution guidance.

The broker also now incorporates net acquisitions in the first half of $33.1m and development completions of $41m.

Neutral retained. Target is raised to $2.91 from $2.84.

Sector: Real Estate.

