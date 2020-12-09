Broker News

December 9, 2020

ARF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse revises FY21-23 estimates higher following the upgrade to FY21 distribution guidance.

The broker also now incorporates net acquisitions in the first half of $33.1m and development completions of $41m.

Neutral retained. Target is raised to $2.91 from $2.84.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $2.91.Current Price is $2.91. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ARF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

