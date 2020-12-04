Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 15 points

ASX200 up 15 points (0.2%) to 6630.
- Cimic (+0.5%); said UGL has been awarded $113m in several Utility contracts.
- Oz Minerals (+1.4%); the Carrapateena mine has now completed ramp-up with the mine production rate of 4.25Mtpa achieved consistently during November, despite a short COVID-19 South Australia-wide lockdown.
- Premier Investments (-0.7%); AGM today. Said online sales for the first 18 weeks of FY21 increased by 70% over the same period of last year.
Friday Dad Joke:
Today’s math problem: If Scott is 55 and his girlfriend is 22, how much money does Scott have?