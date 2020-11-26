HMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse updates estimates to account for the establishment of the HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)). Earnings dilution is expected, given Home Consortium has only a 27% interest in the REIT.

Since the spin-off, management, with total assets of $1.5bn, intends to grow assets to over $5m, although the broker notes the timing is unclear.

The objective is to sell down the remaining 100%-owned assets to 20% stakes and redeploy the capital. Neutral retained. Target is raised to $3.82 from $3.21.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.82.Current Price is $3.90. Difference: ($0.08) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).