Little Green Pharma Enters Into Health Fund Partnership

National private health insurer Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) has formed a strategic partnership with Australian medicinal cannabis manufacturer Little Green Pharma (LGP) to support improved access and research into medicinal cannabis as a treatment option for Australian patients.

The partnership with West Australian-based LGP reflects increasing community interest and scientific evidence supporting medicinal cannabis as a significant treatment for many Australian patients.

It also represents the first time a major Australian health fund has publicly declared its support for access to medicinal cannabis treatments and the potential benefits it can have on the lives of Australians who are suffering from numerous debilitating health conditions.

A proudly Australian business, LGP produces an affordable range of high quality, strictly- tested CBD, balanced and THC-dominant medical cannabis oil products locally manufactured in Western Australia and available to Australian patients nationally via doctor prescription.

What does this mean for HIF members?

HIF will pay rebates for medicinal cannabis across all but one of its Extras policies with eligible members receiving up to $105 back per script1.

HIF and LGP will also be partnering to support future research to advance the understanding of the role medicinal cannabis can play in improving patient quality of life, with eligible HIF members entitled to priority participation in such research.

Justin James, CEO of HIF, said supporting medicinal cannabis and partnering with Little Green Pharma was well aligned with HIF’s goals of providing new, alternative treatment choices to its members.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be the first Australian health fund to publicly declare our support for medicinal cannabis treatments and provide our members with rebates on these products.

“As a member-based health fund, our community is the motivation for everything we do, so assisting members through treatment options that can dramatically improve quality of life across different life stages is a key focus.