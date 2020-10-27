Broker News

October 27, 2020

WBC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The bank has announced second half cash earnings will be affected by $1.22bn in “notable items”. Credit Suisse believes this will clean up a range of items around specialist buisness which should mean “cleaner” results going forward.

The broker suggests Westpac could feasibly pay a second half dividend that incorporates up to 50% of first half statutory profit.

Credit Suisse retains an Outperform rating and $20.60 target.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $20.60.Current Price is $18.64. Difference: $1.96 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CTD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CSR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

IRE – Morgans rates the stock as Hold