AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rose On Thursday

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said a deal on new coronavirus aid was “just about there”, despite continued opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate. Shares of JPMorgan Chase gained 3.5% as the 10-year US Treasury yield hit 4-month highs on stimulus hopes. AT&T shares rallied 5.8% after the phone giant added more wireless subscribers than analysts estimated.

Tesla shares climbed 0.8% after reporting its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of US$8.8 billion. Coca-Cola shares gained 1.4% as it beat quarterly results expectations. Dow shares rose 0.6% after its solid profit result. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell 4.9% as it posted a drop in quarterly profit. The Dow Jones index rose by 153 points or 0.5%. The S&P500 index also gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq index was up by 21 points or 0.2%.