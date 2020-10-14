CNU – UBS rates the stock as Sell

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission (ComCom) released its final fibre input methodology (IM) report but UBS notes there were no material changes and the report will be valuation neutral for Chorus.

Even though the company provides short term dividend growth, the broker chooses to maintain its Sell rating as it trades at a circa 30% premium to the broker’s price target.

UBS maintains its Sell rating with a target price of NZ$6.75.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Current Price is $8.17. Target price not assessed.