Broker News

October 14, 2020

CNU – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission (ComCom) released its final fibre input methodology (IM) report but UBS notes there were no material changes and the report will be valuation neutral for Chorus.

Even though the company provides short term dividend growth, the broker chooses to maintain its Sell rating as it trades at a circa 30% premium to the broker’s price target.

UBS maintains its Sell rating with a target price of NZ$6.75.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Current Price is $8.17. Target price not assessed.

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

GDG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

EVN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

OTW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold