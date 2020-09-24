Broker News

September 24, 2020

KMD – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY20 results were ahead of expectations, supported by cost controls and government assistance. Wholesale order books for Rip Curl and Oboz are improving for the second half and the Kathmandu brand will resume offshore expansion post the pandemic.

Still, Macquarie is wary because of industry feedback regarding the highly competitive and brand-centric outdoor consumer segment offshore. Neutral retained. Target is raised to $1.15 from $1.09.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $1.15.Current Price is $1.15. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KMD meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NUF – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

MGX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

PPH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

COH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SXY – Morgans rates the stock as Add