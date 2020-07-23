Broker News

July 23, 2020

DOW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News

Downer EDI has announced a capital raise and trading update.

The company will raise $400m via a fully underwritten accelerated non-renouncable entitlement offer. The offer is priced at $3.75 per share, a 12% discount to last close.

The funds will be deployed to fund the -$135m acquisition of the minorities in Spotless, support -$150m in restructuring cash costs and retain gearing between 25%-30%.

The company expects to report FY20 earnings (UNPATA) of around $215m, which is approximately -9% below the UBS forecast.

The broker reduces EPS forecasts for FY21and FY21 by -12% and -17%, respectively.

UBS believes believes there is an ongoing strategic intention to shift the business model toward capital-light urban services.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is raised to $4.42 from $4.20.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $4.42.Current Price is $4.30. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DOW meets the UBS target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

