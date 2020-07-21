MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

Script volume trends indicate competitors continue to take share in several of Mayne Pharma’s categories, the broker notes, albeit at a slower pace than in FY19. Based on the contestable market size for NuvaRing, the outcome of Mayne’s potential approval versus peers remains a key swing factor in terms of FY21 earnings.

The broker is closely following peers regarding their respective progress, with Amneal looking to build up capacity after its recent first to market launch. Neutral and 44c target retained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $0.44.Current Price is $0.42. Difference: $0.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MYX meets the UBS target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).