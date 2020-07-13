Broker News

July 13, 2020

NEC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Preliminary numbers for FY20 signal an EBITDA range of $390-410m. Credit Suisse considers this outcome reasonable. Net debt is also broadly consistent with expectations.

Credit Suisse believes the stock is undervalued at current levels. Assets outside of the interests in Domain ((DHG)) and Stan illustrate the value on offer and the broker believes these stand to benefit from any cyclical rebound in the advertising market.

Outperform maintained. Target is $2.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $2.00.Current Price is $1.37. Difference: $0.63 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NEC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PTM – Citi rates the stock as Sell

GUD – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

RIO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy