July 1, 2020

Bell Potter May ETF Report – Technology Leads Recovery

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

BetaShares S&P/ASX Australian Technology ETF (ATEC), which provides exposure to a range of tech-related market segments, listed on 5 March 2020 before falling nearly 40% to a low on 23 March.

ATEC has rallied ~80% in the 3 months since the market bottomed, largely due to Afterpay Limited (APT) and its increase of ~560% over this period. APT has grown to be the largest holding in ATEC with a weight of 15.5% as at 23 June. ATEC increased the units outstanding by ~155% during May and is likely to see further strong inflows as investors seek growth that has been underrepresented in the broad market domestic ETFs.

