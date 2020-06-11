Broker News

June 11, 2020

TPM – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS believes the merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia should solve a number of problems for both companies and are highly complementary.

For TPG Telecom a merger is less risky than a stand-alone mobile network roll-out and solves the NBN “earnings hole”. On the other hand, for Vodafone Australia, the merger leverages the fibre infrastructure and solves balance sheet issues.

At the current share price UBS believes the risks are balanced and retains a Neutral rating. Target is reduced to $8.00 from $8.40.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $8.00.Current Price is $8.32. Difference: ($0.32) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPM meets the UBS target it will return approximately -4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

NST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

SKI – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

DMP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

KGN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral