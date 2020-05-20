Broker News

May 20, 2020

NAN – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Share price of Nanosonics has been relatively stable during this period of pandemic-generated volatility, observes Morgans.

The broker believes revenue will be uncertain till the first quarter of FY21 and has left forecast unchanged, having lowered it before by -2%.

The company’s technology platform will continue to be prized and the current offering – Trophon2 – to be expanded soon.

With share price close to the broker’s target, Morgans downgrades its rating to Hold from Add with a target price of $6.92.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $6.92.Current Price is $6.79. Difference: $0.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NAN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

KGN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

APX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

BLD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

GNC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SHL – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral