Broker News

May 18, 2020

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Related Companies

OptiComm boasts a strong development pipeline that continues to perform well, hence the broker still expects a small beat of prospectus forecasts in FY20. For FY21, the broker forecasts a -20% decline in new dwelling construction. Construction earnings lag construction commencements hence the broker sees a dip in FY21 before a rebound.

Forecast FY21 earnings fall -15%, but the broker notes a key attraction of OptiComm’s unique business model is recurring network earnings. Target falls to $4.54 from $4.56, Hold retained.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $4.54.Current Price is $4.70. Difference: ($0.16) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OPC meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BRG – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

UMG – Macquarie rates the stock as No Rating

DXS – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

FLT – Macquarie rates the stock as Resume Coverage with Neutral