April 24, 2020

JBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News

The surge in demand that occurred in March and April may be underwriting a strong result but Credit Suisse notes significant uncertainty in the outlook as household income and business cash flow declines.

Still, the business is considered a best-in-class and consolidation of the large home appliances segment could benefit JB Hi-Fi in the medium term. Neutral maintained. Target is raised to $32.87 from $26.98.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $32.87.Current Price is $33.24. Difference: ($0.37) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JBH meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

