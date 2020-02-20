Broker News

February 20, 2020

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

Sonic Healthcare’s earnings fell slightly short of UBS estimates despite a beat on revenue thanks to a solid contribution from Aurora.

A strong performance from Australia and UK pathology and imaging was not enough to offset margin weakness in the US.

As the stock is trading on a 24.7x forward PE versus an average 21.3x the broker retains Sell. Target unchanged at $26.50.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $26.50.Current Price is $31.58. Difference: ($5.08) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

