Stocks of the Hour: PYC Therapeutics, Caprice Resources, Walkabout Resources

PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) announces that their fourth drug candidate for PhelanMcDermid Syndrome (PMS) is effective in human brain cells. The company announces that it has been able to restore the missing SHANK3 protein that causes PMS in neurons derived from a PMS patient. Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 10.5 cents.
Caprice Resources (ASX:CRS) advises that the Company will acquire 90% of the Bantam Project in the highly prospective West Arunta region of WA. AEM geophysical surveys will commence imminently across the granted tenement package, with higher resolution imagery to feed into future drill targeting. Shares are trading 3.12 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.
Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) announced that it has produced and shipped the first consignment of on-specification graphite concentrate from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. In doing so, the operations team achieving significant cost efficiencies in power and fuel usage. Shares are trading flat at 12 cents.