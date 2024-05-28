Stocks of the Hour: Papyrus Australia, Falcon Metals, Marquee Resources

Papyrus Australia (ASX:PPY) developer of sustainable technology that converts banana plantation waste into fibre and biodegradable food packaging products, has signed two significant contracts with the Egyptian government. This is on the back of the successful commissioning of the first banana fibre moulded packaging production line recently installed for the MP, that is receiving its raw material from the Papyrus Sohag Factory. Shares are trading 72.73 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.

Falcon Metals (ASX:FAL) has announced thick, continuous zone of high-grade mineralisation at the 100% owned Farrelly Prospect. While it is still early days in their understanding of Farrelly, with more drilling and test work required, it is shaping up to become a significant mineral sands deposit, in proximity to other major deposits, but at far higher grades. Shares are trading 53.13 per cent higher at 24.5 cents.

Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) has entered into option agreements with two parties to acquire an advanced high-grade gold and silver Project in Sardinia, Italy, named the Sa Pedra Bianca Project. Based on its due diligence thus far, Marquee considers the Project to have exceptional upside with real potential to become a 1Moz+ gold district. Shares are trading 38.46 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.