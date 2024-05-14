FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

May 14, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Castillo Copper, TechGen Metals, Rincon Resources

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Castillo Copper (ASX:CCZ) has announced plans are underway to fully develop the Big One deposit in the world-class Mt Isa Copper Belt. This comes after the reconciliation of highly prospective historical exploration findings, a recent revival of the copper market and bullish forecasts from leading investment banks. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.

TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1) has announced that the Company has expanded its portfolio with the inclusion of a highly prospective copper and gold project in Western Australia. The results show excellent historical geochemistry and mapping database. Shares are trading 22.5 per cent higher at 4.9 cents.

Rincon Resources (ASX:RCR) announced that it has completed a heritage clearance survey over the high priority ‘Avalon’ target at its West Arunta Project in Western Australia. The Survey, which encompassed 32 proposed drilling traverses, comes just 3 weeks after the results of a high-resolution ground gravity survey outlined the ‘bullseye’ Avalon gravity target. Shares are trading 21.21 per cent higher at 12 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX down 0.27% near noon: Interest rate sensitive stocks decline

GUD expects underlying earnings to be on track

US markets remain cautious ahead of economic data

Rio Tinto suffers major incident with one of its autonomous iron ore trains

BHP makes second attempt to buy Anglo American

ASX closes one point higher ahead of federal budget