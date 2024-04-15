Kin Mining and PNX Metals announce merger

Two months after it was first mooted, Kin Mining (ASX:KIN) and PNX Metals (ASX:PNX) are set to marry in an all-share union of mining's smaller players.

Kin had raised the possibility of a PNX deal back in mid-January.

Trading in Kin's shares was halted to allow for the likely confirmation of the deal to be announced by Tuesday, April 16. However, on Monday, a $123 million production was unexpectedly revealed via a scheme of arrangement.

The deal will see PNX shareholders receiving one fully paid ordinary share in KIN for every thirteen fully paid ordinary PNX shares held. Kin had a market value of $101 million at Friday’s close of 8.5 cents, while PNX’s shares were at half a cent, valuing it at just $26.9 million.

"The Merged Group, capitalized at $123.0 million, offers compelling value and an exceptional platform for growth with a balance sheet consisting of $89.6 million in cash and liquid investments and no debt,” Kin said in its statement to the ASX.

"The merger will create a diversified portfolio of quality mineral assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions across Australia hosting total Mineral Resources in excess of 1.4 Moz gold, 16.2 Moz silver and 177 Kt zinc with significant near-term expansion potential, and multiple highly prospective gold, base metal, and uranium prospects.

(Not a mention of lithium anywhere and if there’s any nickel, well, we’ll have to dig to find it).

Once the marriage is done, Kin shareholders will control 72% of the new company and PNX holders will have the rest.

Independent directors of both companies have recommended the deal with the usual proviso in the absence of a superior proposal.