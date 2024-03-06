Stocks of the Hour: Atomo Diagnostics, AdAlta, Aruma Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) has announced securing purchase orders from Viatris Healthcare Pty Ltd for approximately AUD $970,000 worth of HIV Self-Tests, manufactured by Atomo under the Mylan brand for supply to a number of Low- and Middle-Income Countries. The orders are for manufacture during H2 of FY24. Shares are trading 70.37 per cent higher at 4.6 cents.

AdAlta (ASX:1AD) has announced key results from its Phase I extension study of lead asset AD-214 that positively answer questions being asked to date by pharma company partners, while establishing the safety and tolerability of the planned Phase II dose. AD-214 was well tolerated, confirming and extending the excellent safety profile of the molecule. Shares are trading 56 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.

Aruma Resources (ASX:AAJ) has announced multiple zones of significant high-grade ionic clay Rare Earth Elements from its recently completed first-pass REE-focused drilling program at the Salmon Gums Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The REE drilling also confirms a northern extension of recent REE discoveries by Meeka Metals and OD6 Metals in the region. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 2 cents.

