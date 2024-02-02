Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, WA1 Resources, Carnaby Resources

To register for today's webinar click here.
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) has intersected significant zones of strong lithium-tantalum mineralisation in the first three holes of the maiden drill program at the Black Mountain Project, in Wyoming, U.S.A. This is the first hard rock lithium discovery, through drilling, in Wyoming, U.S.A. In addition, base metals copper, zinc and lead have also been potentially identified. Shares are trading 2.63 per cent lower at 37 cents.
WA1 Resources (ASX: WA1) has announced that high-grade of mineralisation has continued to be identified at the 100% owned West Arunta Project in Western Australia. Thorough planning and preparations for this year's activities are nearing completion, and diamond drilling is scheduled to resume later this month. Shares are trading 4.29 per cent higher at $10.45.
Carnaby Resources (ASX:CNB) has announced exceptional new exploration results at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Mt Isa, Queensland. These include an exciting new high grade discovery at Duchess. Shares are trading 4.69 per cent higher at 67 cents.