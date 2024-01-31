Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Select Harvests, True North Copper

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) has announced further outstanding gold-silver assays which continue to strengthen its view that Limon is a large discovery with multiple high-grade epithermal centres. The latest results from surface trenching confirm the shallow, high-grade nature of mineralisation at Limon, which sits within the Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador. Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 0.95 cents.

Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) is approaching the final stages of the 2024 crop's growth cycle, with harvest set to begin next week, a full two weeks earlier than the usual schedule. They are currently in the process of finalising pre-harvest preparations across all their sites. The weather forecast for the upcoming harvest period is favourable, and it is anticipated that the crop will surpass 30,000MT in yield while maintaining a quality profile in line with long-term averages. Shares are trading 17.61 per cent higher at $3.74.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) has announced it has executed binding agreements and obtained Nebari Investment Committee clearance for a four year, USD28 million (A$42 million1 AUD equivalent) loan facility with Nebari Natural Resources Fund. In response, Managing Director, Marty Costello said, “Nebari Natural Resources Fund are a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally. We are thrilled to announce we have secured this financing with Nebari and its marks a significant milestone for our company.” Shares are trading 12.36 per cent higher at 10 cents.