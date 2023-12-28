Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Real Estate

A selection of some of the Real Estate companies that presented with us in 2023.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) – Matthew Strotton – Executive Director, Head of Real Estate – RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust which invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants.
Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) – James Powell – General Manager – Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability – Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) is Australia's first ASX-listed diversified agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust.