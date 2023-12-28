Economics / FNN Content / Video

December 28, 2023

Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Communication Services

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

A selection of some of the Communication Services that presented in 2023.

Pureprofile (ASX:PPL) – Martin Filz – CEO – Pureprofile helps brands and media owners identify, connect and engage with more of the people that matter.

Comms Group (ASX:CCG) – Peter McGrath – CEO & Managing Director – Comms Group is an information and communication technology business, providing a comprehensive range of telco and IT related managed services. Comms Group services clients in Australia and internationally including New Zealand and Singapore.

Xamble Group (ASX:XGL) – Ganesh Kumar Bangah – Executive Chairman – Xamble Group (ASX:XGL) is a leading influencer-centric digital marketing platform, providing brands with end-to-end expertise in influencer marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, and social commerce.

Hubify (ASX:HFY) – Victor Tsaccounis CEO & Nick Fitzgerald CFO – Hubify (ASX:HFY) provides Australian businesses with a one-stop shop for their telecommunication and IT needs.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Clean energy stocks plummet

Bulls emerging from hibernation

Uranium price surge: Factors and investment opportunities

Uncertainty in global copper

Finding value in small caps

Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Real Estate