Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Communication Services

A selection of some of the Communication Services that presented in 2023.
Pureprofile (ASX:PPL) – Martin Filz – CEO – Pureprofile helps brands and media owners identify, connect and engage with more of the people that matter.
Comms Group (ASX:CCG) – Peter McGrath – CEO & Managing Director – Comms Group is an information and communication technology business, providing a comprehensive range of telco and IT related managed services. Comms Group services clients in Australia and internationally including New Zealand and Singapore.
Xamble Group (ASX:XGL) – Ganesh Kumar Bangah – Executive Chairman – Xamble Group (ASX:XGL) is a leading influencer-centric digital marketing platform, providing brands with end-to-end expertise in influencer marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, and social commerce.
Hubify (ASX:HFY) – Victor Tsaccounis CEO & Nick Fitzgerald CFO – Hubify (ASX:HFY) provides Australian businesses with a one-stop shop for their telecommunication and IT needs.