Stocks of the Hour: Dalaroo Metals, Electro Optic Systems, Perpetual Resources

Delta acquires LCT mineral rights at the Lyons River Project

Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) has acquired lithium-caesium-tantalum mineral rights from Dalaroo Metals (ASX:DAL) for the Lyons River Project in WA’s Gascoyne region. Managing Director James Croser comments, “This large package of LCT rights boosts our Gascoyne footprint by 161%, giving us a great stronghold in this emerging lithium province. The ground is close to our Yinnetharra Project, where our focus is to undertake significant resource development drilling at Malinda as we continue to build confidence in this discovery.” Shares are trading 55.17 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.

EOS expects 2023 revenue of $210m to $230m

Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) expects revenue for 2023 to be between $210m and $230m. During 2023, the group widened its product and customer base. Shares are trading 12.14 per cent higher at 97 cents.

Perpetual commences second Brazil reconnaissance program

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) has provided an update on exploration plans for the company’s exploration permits, which relate to the “Lithium Valley” region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Preparations are underway for a second reconnaissance trip, placing a particular focus on the Itinga Prospect. This is situated roughly 15km from major spodumene projects being developed by Lithium Ionic and Sigma Lithium. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.