FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

December 1, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Dalaroo Metals, Electro Optic Systems, Perpetual Resources

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Delta acquires LCT mineral rights at the Lyons River Project

Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) has acquired lithium-caesium-tantalum mineral rights from Dalaroo Metals (ASX:DAL) for the Lyons River Project in WA’s Gascoyne region. Managing Director James Croser comments, “This large package of LCT rights boosts our Gascoyne footprint by 161%, giving us a great stronghold in this emerging lithium province. The ground is close to our Yinnetharra Project, where our focus is to undertake significant resource development drilling at Malinda as we continue to build confidence in this discovery.” Shares are trading 55.17 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.

EOS expects 2023 revenue of $210m to $230m

Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) expects revenue for 2023 to be between $210m and $230m. During 2023, the group widened its product and customer base. Shares are trading 12.14 per cent higher at 97 cents.

Perpetual commences second Brazil reconnaissance program

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) has provided an update on exploration plans for the company’s exploration permits, which relate to the “Lithium Valley” region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Preparations are underway for a second reconnaissance trip, placing a particular focus on the Itinga Prospect. This is situated roughly 15km from major spodumene projects being developed by Lithium Ionic and Sigma Lithium. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Winston’s Weekly: ISPT loses $260m, REITS trading at material discount to NTA

Dow Jones surges on Salesforce earnings and lower inflation

China’s economy slows further in November

Inflation falls on both sides of Atlantic, impact differs

Oil falls, OPEC+ disagrees on production levels

Warren Buffett further invests in fossil fuels