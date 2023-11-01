Economics / FNN Content / Video

November 1, 2023

Household spending declines and calls for an increase in production

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Fund Manager Chris Pedersen discusses household spending.

Companies discussed include:
QBE Insurance (ASX:QBE)
Data#3 (ASX:DTL)
Computershare (ASX:CPU)

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Australian home prices up on supply shortfall, but at risk from high rates

Central Banks revive gold appetite, September quarter falls short of 2022 peak

Mixed results for markets and commodities in October

IFS spotlights mining’s ESG evolution

China and US highlight critical minerals collaboration with Australia is key to future

HSBC reports 235% surge in Q3 earnings despite Chinese property write-downs