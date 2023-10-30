FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

October 30, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, TG Metals, Tietto Minerals

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) have announced an operational update, in which results have demonstrated an over pressured regime, with a pore pressure gradient of at least 0.54 pounds per square inch (psi) per foot. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “the results provide confidence that the upcoming flow test of the SS-1H well can replicate or exceed commercial flow tests achieved at the T2H and T3H wells in the Santos-operated EP 161 acreage.” Shares are trading flat at 13.5 cents.

TG Metals (ASX:TG6) high grade lithium intercepted at Lake Johnston. TG Metals CEO, Mr. David Selfe stated, “there appears to be multiple pegmatites with consistent widths of between 8 to 12 metres, that are completely mineralised with spodumene.” Shares are trading 85.71 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.

West Africa’s newest gold producer Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) advises that on 29 October 2023 it received a conditional, non-binding indicative proposal from Zhaojin Capital, to acquire 100% of the issued shares not already owned by Zhaojin for cash consideration of A$0.58 per share by way of an off market takeover offer. Zhaojin currently owns 7.02% of the shares in the Company. Shares are trading 35.29 per cent higher at 57.5 cents.
 

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Are Albaneses big ideological Captains Calls ignoring the will of the people?

Fears of recession pull the Dow lower

Unlocking Ghana’s lithium potential: Atlantic Lithium’s path to sustainable growth

Hancock Prospecting’s Rinehart acquires big stake in Azure amid takeover drama

Global stock markets face correction as S&P 500 joins Nasdaq in 10% decline

US Q3 earnings show positive trend, Apple dominates upcoming week