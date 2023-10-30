Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, TG Metals, Tietto Minerals

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) have announced an operational update, in which results have demonstrated an over pressured regime, with a pore pressure gradient of at least 0.54 pounds per square inch (psi) per foot. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “the results provide confidence that the upcoming flow test of the SS-1H well can replicate or exceed commercial flow tests achieved at the T2H and T3H wells in the Santos-operated EP 161 acreage.” Shares are trading flat at 13.5 cents.

TG Metals (ASX:TG6) high grade lithium intercepted at Lake Johnston. TG Metals CEO, Mr. David Selfe stated, “there appears to be multiple pegmatites with consistent widths of between 8 to 12 metres, that are completely mineralised with spodumene.” Shares are trading 85.71 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.

West Africa’s newest gold producer Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) advises that on 29 October 2023 it received a conditional, non-binding indicative proposal from Zhaojin Capital, to acquire 100% of the issued shares not already owned by Zhaojin for cash consideration of A$0.58 per share by way of an off market takeover offer. Zhaojin currently owns 7.02% of the shares in the Company. Shares are trading 35.29 per cent higher at 57.5 cents.

