October 20, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Way2VAT, Liontown Resources, Chimeric Therapeutics

Way2VAT (ASX:W2V) has announced that their operations will be unaffected by the current situation in Israel. The corporate headquarters in Tel Aviv remains open and functioning normally with staff attending, although an optional work from home policy is in place. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) announced that it has successfully completed an approximately $365 million Institutional Placement to new and existing investors at A$1.80 per New Share. In response, Liontown’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said: “I am immensely proud that this funding has attracted such positive domestic and international investment and equity market support which, in turn, demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in the Kathleen Valley Project and the Liontown team.” Shares are trading 32.97 per cent lower at $1.87.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) is currently on a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to new data for the Phase 1A CLTX CAR T brain cancer clinical trial. The Company requests that trading in its securities be halted until after the expected announcement is made or until the market opens on Tuesday, 24 October 2023. Shares last traded at 2.8 cents.

