FNN Content / Shares

October 16, 2023

Treasury Wine Estates prepares for resolution of Chinese tariff woes

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) appears confident that it can soon resolve its wine tariff issues in the once-thriving Chinese market. As a precautionary measure, the company is increasing its stock of its best-selling and most profitable brand in anticipation of a potential resolution in the coming months.

The penalty tariffs imposed by the Chinese government in March 2021, at rates of up to 200%, were unrelated to TWE's pricing or cost structure. With recent reductions and eliminations of penalties on other Australian exports like barley and coal, TWE believes the wine tariffs will also be lifted soon.

This optimism was evident at TWE's recent AGM, where management informed shareholders to anticipate greater earnings growth in the second half of the financial year compared to the current first six months. CEO Tim Ford explained that this strategy involves a measured approach to the phasing of Penfolds wine shipments, particularly for the Icon and Bin portfolio, throughout the year to maintain flexibility in their global distribution and pricing models.

In essence, TWE aims to retain as much of its high-margin premium Penfolds wine as possible, should the tariffs be eased, which seems likely to occur early next year.

Ford highlighted that TWE's first-quarter trading results align with their overall expectations, and they foresee sustained strong demand for Luxury wine and resilient dynamics in the Premium wine category worldwide. He also emphasised the company's long-term growth ambitions, anticipating an EBITS margin expansion of 25% or more, supported by a robust global brand portfolio, a diversified business model, and the benefits of key asset-based and cost optimisation initiatives implemented in FY23.

Later in the meeting TWE was hit with a protest vote over executive pay after the board allowed share-based incentives to CEO Ford on the basis that no-one could have foreseen the heavy profit drop from the 200% wine tariffs imposed by China.

It was the first time the company had been hit with a first strike in its 12 years of existence as the shareholder vote almost went against approving the company’s remuneration report at the meeting.

46% of the votes cast at the meeting were against the remuneration report being adopted – not quite a majority and actual rejection, but easily more than the 25% needed for a ‘first strike.’

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX tumbles 0.35% as investors seek bonds and gold

Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.34% lower as Northern Star Resources leads large caps

ASX down 0.28% at noon as oil stabilises following Friday’s gains

Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Melodiol Global Health, Superior Resources

Albemarle abandons $6 Billion bid for Liontown Resources

Cyclone claims boost Tower’s earnings outlook for 2023