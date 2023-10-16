Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.34% lower as Northern Star Resources leads large caps

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.34 per cent lower at 7,026.80.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 28 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.73 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.61 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST), trading 4.03 per cent higher at $11.495. It is followed by shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) and ResMed (ASX:RMD).

The worst-performing large cap is Allkem (ASX:AKE), trading 3.25 per cent lower at $11.31. It is followed by shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) and Altium (ASX:ALU).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -1.64 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -0.33 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.49 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,932.10 an ounce.

Light crude is trading EVEN at US$87.69 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 63.17 US cents.