FNN Content / Markets / Video

October 16, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.34% lower as Northern Star Resources leads large caps

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.34 per cent lower at 7,026.80.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 28 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.73 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.61 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST), trading 4.03 per cent higher at $11.495. It is followed by shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) and ResMed (ASX:RMD).

The worst-performing large cap is Allkem (ASX:AKE), trading 3.25 per cent lower at $11.31. It is followed by shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) and Altium (ASX:ALU).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -1.64 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -0.33 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.49 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,932.10 an ounce.
Light crude is trading EVEN at US$87.69 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.17 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX tumbles 0.35% as investors seek bonds and gold

Treasury Wine Estates prepares for resolution of Chinese tariff woes

ASX down 0.28% at noon as oil stabilises following Friday’s gains

Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Melodiol Global Health, Superior Resources

Albemarle abandons $6 Billion bid for Liontown Resources

Cyclone claims boost Tower’s earnings outlook for 2023