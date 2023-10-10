Stocks of the Hour: Atlantic Lithium, Raiden Resources, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL, ASX:A11, OTCQX:ALLIF) receives authorisation to commence the diversion of the transmission lines crossing the Mankessim Licence, moving a step closer to shovel readiness at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Shares are trading 16.25 per cent higher at 46.5 cents.
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) announced the highest grade lithium and rubidium results to date from Andover South Project. In response, Managing Director of Raiden commented, “The recent results have defined further mineralised pegmatites and have extended the high-grade trend significantly to the west of the previously 50 metre wide pegmatites.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) announced that their clinical 6-week treatment course of iPPS has durable pain reduction and functional improvement effects through the 12-month study duration. Paradigm's Managing Director, Mr Paul Rennie commented "we have consistently received positive patient and prescribing doctor testimonials relating to iPPS use through the TGA Special Access Scheme." The companies Founder & Managing Director Paul Rennie will be presenting on this Fridays webinar. Shares are trading 11.86 per cent higher at 66 cents.