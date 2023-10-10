Economics / FNN Content

October 10, 2023

Market update with Fairmont Equities, October 2023

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Fairmont Equities Managing Director Michael Gable provides an update on the share market.

The share market has had a rough few days and this week we saw it reach new lows for the year. The longer-term picture looks positive from a macro perspective. Unfortunately, the short-term movements can be front of mind for many people. So I thought I would send a quick update on what we are looking at at the moment and why we believe there is nothing to be concerned about.

The Australian market, as we know, has been trading in a sideways range all year. Recently it fell to the extreme low of that range. Those that follow our analysis know that we picked March as a major turning point and opportunity, the set-up right now looks the same. An oversold RSI doesn’t occur often at the index level, and just like in March, we have one here (circled). We are also seeing US markets with the same oversold indicators.

Markets are currently worried about rising bond yields. Group-think is now saying that yields are going to be “higher for longer”. Firstly, if we look at the 10-year US yield, you will notice that it has recently moved up in a vertical fashion and extended out of its recent channel. This is known as a “blow off top”. It is an extreme move that comes at the end of a trend. In stocks, we often see this as a FOMO move. They can go on longer and higher than expected, but one thing is almost always true with vertical moves like this – they don’t consolidate by heading sideways. They come back just as quickly as they go up.

Let’s look at the longer-term chart of 10 year yields. At no point in history do the spikes higher then result in a sideways move. If we see yields “higher for longer,” then that would be truly remarkable. Once again, rates overshoot on the upside and then head lower just as quickly. They may not be back to 2020 levels, but they will be quite a bit lower from their peaks.

A snap back in yields could be due any day now. That will cause the US dollar to fall again, and all of this will be very bullish for stocks.

It is natural for bearishness to appear very extreme at the lows, just as jubiliation is never in short supply at the top. Overall, while we would like to see markets move higher every day, we don’t believe the bearishness from the past few days will continue on for much longer. My stance remains to be a buyer of stocks for my clients at the bottom of the range, not a seller. I have reserved most of the selling for when we are at the top of the range.

Ends

Click here to visit the Fairmont Equities website.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

OPEC’s optimistic outlook for oil and its implications

Bank of England averts mini banking crisis with Metro Bank bailout

Strong jobs data and mixed sentiments in US markets

Investor sentiment surges despite strong US jobs report and rising bond yields

American Q3 earnings season preview: Banks and beyond

Chinese economy in focus: Key data and global events this week