September 5, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Empire Energy, INOVIQ, Southern Cross Gold

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) has announced increased flow rates at their C-3H Project. In response, Managing Director Alex Underwood commented, "The technical learning that is occurring is rapidly building our understanding of how to develop the Beetaloo’s Velkerri Shale. We believe that this will have positive implications for the productivity of future development wells.” Shares are trading flat at 14.5 cents.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) and ResearchDx have signed an agreement to supply Inoviq’s EXO-NET exosome capture technology to enable provision of exosome isolation, biomarker discovery and diagnostics development services in the USA. In response, Dr Leearne Hinch, INOVIQ CEO, said, “this is an important, strategic move that enables us to provide high quality EXO-NET services to customers in the US, Australia and elsewhere, expanding our revenue generation opportunities for EXO-NET.” Shares are trading 0.76 per cent lower at 65.5 cents.

Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG) announces the best hole drilled to date on the project, a spectacularly wide and high grade intersection of gold-antimony mineralisation at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria. In response, Managing Director, Michael Hudson, states, “One of our key strategies is to target high grades. When this is done in a good deposit, generally more drilling improves the discovery rate of high-grade material.” Shares are trading 45 per cent higher at 72.5 cents.

