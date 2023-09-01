FNN Content / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 1, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Santos, Desert Metals, Leeuwin Metals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Santos (ASX:STO) agrees to an initial sale of 2.6 per cent of PNG LNG to Kumul and an option for Kumul to acquire a further 2.4 per cent. In response, Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said, “PNG LNG is a low-cost and low emissions intensity asset that contributes strong cash flows to the project participants and economic and social benefits to the nation.” Shares are trading 1.69 per cent higher at $7.80.

Desert Metals (ASX:DM1) announced that rare earth elements were found at their Dingo Pass project. With the exception of drilling nickel targets at Dingo all of the above work is relatively low cost and budgeted for within the Company’s existing cash reserves. Shares are trading 132.56 per cent higher at 10 cents.

Leeuwin Metals (ASX: LM1) has entered into a binding agreement with Rocas Del Norte Incorporated to acquire additional tenure adjacent to our 100% owned Cross Lake Lithium project in Canada. Shares are trading 9.8 per cent higher at 28 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX 0.42% lower at noon: New loan commitments for housing fall 1.2% in July

Perseus Mining achieves record revenue and earnings, forecasts continued growth

Australian regulator seeks record penalties of over $250 million against Qantas

Global dividends reach all-time high in Q2 with strong bank contributions

Gold Road Resources reports record revenues and profits, increases dividend.

Fortescue Metals witnesses departures: CEO Fiona Hick and CFO Christine Morris step down