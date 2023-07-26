What to know about the TechKnow Invest Roadshow

Whilst the prevalence of Artificial intelligence has boosted the US-tech sector, with the likes of Nvidia and C3.ai seeing their share prices increase by 219% and 265% respectively since the start of the year, Down Under, tech stock valuations have been largely dampened over a time period of rising interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

However, as inflation has eased and interest rates are nearing their peak, investors, fund managers and institutions will occupy a renewed interest into these stocks.

And next week’s TechKnow Investor Roadshow gives investors and brokers the ideal environment to meet and hear from some of the leaders in Australia's technology sector.

The event unites both established and emerging tech leaders from Australia’s technology ecosystem, providing a platform for discussions on the opportunities and future challenges that are influencing the industry and the lives of everyday Australians.

The first event begins on the Gold Coast on Tuesday, 1st August, and the second is on Thursday, 3rd August, and will feature a list of 20 companies. The schedule and full list of presented is shown above.

Companies to look out for:

Audeara (ASX:AUA) – Market Cap A$6mn

Audeara is a prominent player in hearing health, this company specialises in ground-breaking listening solutions designed for individuals facing hearing challenges.

They deliver personalised listening experiences, aiming to ease the stress and occasional discouragement that can arise in important relationships and interactions for those with hearing loss.

Imugene (ASX:IMU) – Market Cap A$590mn

This clinical stage immune-oncology company is the largest company, by market cap, presenting at the event.

Imugene’s unique platform technologies seek to harness the body’s immune system against tumours, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody and other immunotherapies.

The product pipeline comprises several candidates for immunotherapy B-cell vaccines and an oncolytic virotherapy (CF33). These innovations are intended to treat various cancers alongside standard care medications and emerging immunotherapies, like CAR T-cell therapies designed for solid tumours.

Elsight (ASX:ELS) – Market Cap A$44mn

In 2009, ex-IDF soldiers Nir Gabay and Roee Kashi founded Elsight, initially focusing on audio and video transmission. After succeeding in the defence and homeland security sectors in Israel, the company had a successful IPO on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2017.

In 2019, Elsight shifted its focus to the unmanned market, and in 2020, they launched their flagship product, the Halo, which became the world's premier BVLOS connectivity solution for drones and unmanned vehicles.

Elsight is now the market leader in BVLOS communication solutions, partnering with over 70 drone and UAV manufacturers and operators globally, including DroneUp, Spright, SpeedBird Aero, and others across the United States, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Genetic Signatures (ASX:GSS) – Market Cap A$94mn

Genetic Signatures is a cutting-edge molecular diagnostics (MDx) company that specialises in developing and commercializing its unique platform technology, 3base™.

Under the brand EasyScreen™, they offer a suite of real-time PCR based products for detecting infectious diseases efficiently. This proprietary MDx technology enables hospitals and pathology labs to screen for various infectious pathogens with high specificity and rapid results.

Genetic Signatures' executive management team brings together the scientific expertise of technology developers and the business acumen of industry veterans to excel in critical expansion markets.

Microba Life Sciences (ASX:MAP) – Market Cap A$108mn

Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome company focused on advancing health through world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome.

They deliver gut microbiome testing services globally and partner with leading organisations to discover new relationships between the microbiome, health, and disease.

Their core belief is in harnessing the gut microbiome to transform human health, leading to life-changing discoveries and the development of novel therapeutic candidates for chronic diseases.

Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) – Market Cap A$49mn

Nova Eye Medical is a well-established player in ophthalmology with a legacy of over 30 years. They specialise in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing their exclusive glaucoma treatment technologies.

Their focus is on improving clinical outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for patients. Through their proprietary technologies, they aim to revolutionize glaucoma treatment and make a positive impact in the field of ophthalmology.

Respiri (ASX:RSH) – Market Cap A$34mn

Respiri is a e-Health SaaS company focused on respiratory health management.

Their pioneering technology, wheezo, detects wheezing, a common symptom of asthma, COPD, and respiratory diseases, providing an objective measure of airway limitation. wheezo consists of an eHealth app and a user-friendly handheld device, making it the first smart device for asthma management.

It monitors wheezing, symptoms, signs, triggers, weather conditions, and medication use while enabling data sharing with caregivers and healthcare professionals. Respiri's mission is to enhance asthma management beyond the clinic setting. Their over-the-counter monitoring solution empowers individuals with asthma, promising improved outcomes and building on two decades of research by respiratory specialists.

Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) – Market Cap A$229mn

Volpara Health is a leading company dedicated to fighting cancer with innovative software solutions.

Their focus is on empowering healthcare providers to understand cancer risk better and make informed decisions for patients' care. Their AI-powered image analysis technology helps radiologists quantify breast tissue accurately and assists technologists in producing top-notch mammograms.

Operating in an industry with increasing staffing shortages, Volpara's software streamlines operations and provides valuable insights for continuous quality improvement. They are trusted partners for many healthcare institutions globally, with their software used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients worldwide.

Volpara's comprehensive software can be used independently or integrated seamlessly with various healthcare systems, including electronic health records, mammography reporting, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. They hold rigorous security certifications, numerous patents, and regulatory approvals, including FDA clearance and CE marking.

Since their listing on the ASX in April 2016, the company has raised A$132 million. With offices in Wellington, New Zealand, and Seattle, Volpara is committed to making a significant impact in the fight against cancer.