The Week that Was: June 5-9, 2023

Monday 5 June, 2023

Searching for Gold in the Largest Holding in Bendigo (video)

Falcon Metals Managing Director Tim Markwell discusses progress with the company’s gold exploration, touching on key prospects and the results timeline.

Tuesday 6 June, 2023

Corporate Chatter: MYR, ELD

Contrarily unexpected news in the boardrooms of Myer and Elders on Monday, with one losing and the other retaining its CEO.

Saudis Keep Using OPEC+ to Do their Bidding

Oil prices rose almost 2% on Monday after the OPEC+ group extended its production cuts to the end of next year with the Saudis exerting their control.

Gaming Growth and the First Esports Olympics

Esports have entered the mainstream, with the IOC this month releasing details of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore during June.

Ernest Henry Continues its Evolution into a Major Find

Evolution Mining has significantly expanded the size of the resource at the Ernest Henry gold and copper mine it bought from Glencore in early 2022.

Five Reasons to Consider European Banks

Niall Gallagher from GAM considers why the market remains too pessimistic on European banks and provides a five-point counterargument.

Wednesday 7 June, 2023

ASX Ready to Make its Next Move

The market didn’t think much of the five-year plan the ASX announced on Tuesday, marking shares down by more than 10%.

Market Forces Westgold’s Hand with Musgrave

Westgold Resources has announced a $177m bid for Musgrave Minerals in a deal aimed at uniting two miners operating in the Cue area of the WA goldfields.

Incitec Required to Pivot in the Boardroom

Tuesday saw Incitec Pivot’s Jeanne Johns name added to the list of CEOs in the news, stepping down from the role at the end of June.

RBA Remains Resolute and Aggressive with Rates

The RBA lifted the cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1% on Tuesday and warned further rises might be needed if inflation didn’t start falling.

Global Healthcare in Good Stead

Daniel O’Connell explains why VanEck thinks the current environment bodes well for healthcare, which is considered a defensive sector.

Synlait Shares Soar on a2’s China Approval News

Synlait shares jumped nearly 15% Tuesday on news that Chinese regulators approved partner a2 Milk’s China label baby formula – a2 was up less than 2%.

Novonix, LG Energy Sign US$30m Investment Agreement

Novonix CEO Dr Chris Burns discusses the company’s joint research and development agreement with South Korean battery cell manufacturer LG Energy Solution.

Thursday 8 June, 2023

Stock Snippets: VEA, EHE

Among the stories doing the rounds during Wednesday’s ASX trading session were these two from Viva Energy and Estia Health.

Equities Ignore Recession, Profit Risks

For equity investors, it is of paramount importance to closely monitor the potential effects of increasing financial stresses on earnings expectations.

Chinese Economy Stuck in a Rut of Diminishing Returns

The Chinese economic slowdown was dramatically underlined Wednesday with very weak May trade data – especially exports, the mainstay to this point.

Rate Rises Send Oz Savings to 15-Year Low

Australian economic growth slowed in the March quarter as consumers cut spending and savings in the face of the RBA’s tussle with inflation.

Semiconductors: Tailwinds from tectonic shifts in the AI sands

The increasing use of AI is positive for the semiconductor sector as the need for computing power and capex intensifies, reasons JH’s Richard Clode.

Friday 9 June, 2023

How the Yen Drives Japan’s Monetary Policy

When it comes to Japan and the BoJ, investors who heed the road signs may be best positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Banzai Bonanza Continues for Japanese Equities

Stronger than expected economic growth in the three months to March has helped explain the sweeping surge in the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2023.

The Case of the Overlooked Asset Class

The lure of growth has attracted local investors to Australian small caps, yet the performance of the asset class is a mystery.

Fitch Gets a Twitch about Oz / NZ Banking Sector

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded its view of Australian and New Zealand banks, warning of further headwinds against earnings and asset quality.

Mining Morsels: SLR, RED

Thursday saw operational updates from local gold miners Silver Lake Resources – albeit regarding their Sugar Zone mine in Canada – and Red 5.

Deal Flow Sees Redflow Look to Raise $A19 Million

A week after revealing a big new contract, Redflow has launched a near $19 million fund raising through a one for two non-renounceable entitlement issue.