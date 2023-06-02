The Week that Was: May 29-June 2, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 29 May, 2023

The World’s Highest-Grade Ionic Clay (video)

Executive Chair Dr Andrew Tunks discusses Meteoric Resources’ transition from gold to rare earths and the advantages of ionic clay over hard rock deposits.

Tuesday 30 May, 2023

Testing Time in Mining Services Division Hits ALS

Shares in ALS dropped more than 4% yesterday after the company’s full year results hinted at emerging pressures in global markets for its mining services.

The AI Revolution is No Segway

Every year in technology there are breakthroughs that appear to have the potential to transform how we live – some do; others, like the Segway, not so much.

China’s Industrial Profit Crunch Continues

Data shows Chinese industrial companies continuing to struggle with margin pressures and soft demand amid the faltering economic recovery.

Leo Lithium Roars on News of Ganfeng Injection

Shares in lithium miner Leo Lithium surged more than 17% on Monday after it revealed a $A106 million investment from Chinese giant Ganfeng.

Select Welcomes Imminent Return of El Nino

The end of La Nina’s disruptions and the return of El Nino’s dry weather may well portend better times ahead for almond grower Select Harvests.

Wednesday 31 May, 2023

Bridge Street Bites: PDN, SLA

Trouble in Africa for Paladin Resources and API’s decision to stand pat with Silk Laser were just two of the myriad stories on a busy ASX Tuesday.

Oz Residential Construction Crisis Deepens

Australian Bureau of Statistics data Tuesday showed an 8% drop in Australian building approvals for April to an eleven-year low.

Sayona Ready to Roll after Successful Raising

Australian lithium hopeful Sayona Mining yesterday announced the successful completion of its $200 million placement at 18 cents a share.

Exciting Times for Japanese Equities (video)

The Japanese equity market has rallied strongly in recent weeks but there’s a lot more to the story, as Platinum’s James Halse explains.

Wesfarmers Boss a Bit of a Bullish Bear

Wesfarmers CEO Ron Scott got a lot of publicity Tuesday for comments about the endtimes of government handouts and ultra-low interest rates.

Semiconductor Thematics Leading the Way

In this month’s Next Big Theme, Global X examines all the developments across thematics such as internet of things, green metals, AI and more.

Hard Rock Lithium in Western Australia (video)

Global Lithium MD Ron Mitchell discusses the price of lithium and the company’s projects – two of the 14 currently operating in Australia.

The Political Tailwinds Driving European Lithium Development (video)

European Metal Holdings Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan discusses the European demand for lithium and the scale of the company’s Cinovec project.

Thursday 1 June, 2023

Covid Redux Unfortunate Timing for Chinese Economy

The Chinese economy continued to stumble in May with two key surveys both showing another month of slowing levels of business activity.

Fingall Proving Great Indeed for Westgold

Westgold has lifted the estimated mineral resource of its Great Fingall deeps prospect in WA by 49% and begun work on a mine restart.

Fuel Excise Cut Comes Back to Haunt Us in CPI Data

Australian inflation’s apparent rise in April was more to do with technical reasons involved with last year’s fuel excise cut than price pressures.

BoQ Takes its Turn in the Regulators’ Naughty Corner

The Bank of Queensland (BoQ) has become the latest listed Australian financial group to be pinged by key financial regulators AUSTRAC and APRA.

Three Lessons from the US Banking Crisis (video)

Portfolio Manager Adrian Cotiga discusses the key drivers behind and lessons to be learned the US banking crisis, and how Platinum is positioned in global financials.

Fun and Games at the Silver Lake

The Silver Lake-St. Barbara Mines dance continues, with all sorts of shenanigans going on at both ends and no resolution in sight.

Friday 2 June, 2023

We Must Stop (M)eating Like This

A recent visit to a vegan restaurant leaves JH’s Tal Lomnitzer pleasantly surprised and more hopeful for the future of sustainable nutrition.

Yet Another Rate Rise Now Looking More Likely

Odds are tightening that the Reserve Bank will lift interest rates at its June meeting next Tuesday after a slew of healthy economic data.

Big Australian the Not-So-Artful Dodger

BHP has confessed to short-changing more than 28,000 current and former workers by millions of dollars on certain entitlements and allowances.

Land of Confusion

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard examines how benign markets are increasingly at odds with the underlying economic picture.

Stock Stories: NMT, RFX

Big gains in Thursday’s ASX trading session for two companies not commonly seen as being in the lithium / renewables game: Neometals and RedFlow.

$A50m Grant Gets Australian Vanadium Off and Running

Australian Vanadium has this week been awarded more than $49 million as part of the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative.