The Week that Was: May 22-26, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 22 May, 2023

Immutep’s Positive FDA Talks and Strong Survival Data (video)

Immutep Executive Director and CEO Marc Voigt discusses the significance of recent announcements on the back of a recent surge in trading volume.

Unlocking the Copper Potential at Elizabeth Creek (video)

CODA Minerals CEO Chris Stevens provides an overview of the company, discussing early successes, scoping study results and timeline.

Kalamazoo Resources to IPO New Lithium Explorer (video)

Kalamazoo Resources CEO Luke Reinehr discusses plans to list the company’s lithium projects in an agreement with TSX-listed Canadian gold miner Karora Resources.

Less than Fair Offer Looks to Be the Best they’ll Get

The $1.89 per share cash offer for Best and Less by a group of insiders has been found to be not fair but reasonable in an independent expert’s report.

Tuesday 23 May, 2023

New Hope Keeps the Fire Burning with Solid Quarter

Thermal coal exporter New Hope Corp revealed an upbeat performance in April’s quarterly report and also provided some surprise news about sales into China.

Details Imminent Regarding Vale Metals Sale

Global investors may find out as soon as this week how Brazilian miner Vale will handle the much-awaited sale of 10% of its base metals business.

Tyro Deal Turns from Potentia into Zero Reality

Nobody wants Tyro Payments it seems – Westpac walked away last December and now US private equity group Potentia has done the same.

Exploring the Golden Ridge in Tasmania (video)

Flynn Gold MD Neil Marston discusses the company’s portfolio of projects, including its gold exploration in north-east Tasmania.

Wednesday 24 May, 2023

Stock Snippets: WGX, SLA

Tuesday saw Westgold announce promising mining results at its WA operations and a new player in the corporate action for Silk Laser.

St. Barbara Still Playing Hard-to-Get with Silver Lake

St Barbara shares fell over 3% yesterday after it said ‘no’ for a third time to a buyout proposal for its Leonora gold assets from Silver Lake Resources.

Oz Banks Remain Under Pressure and a Worry for Investors

Westpac, ANZ and NAB recently announced their results, while CBA gave its third quarter trading update – the market’s reaction has been swift.

Markets in Denial about US Recession (video)

Julian McCormack provides a succinct explanation of why he believes the US is heading for a deep recession and how Platinum is preparing for it.

High-Flying Qantas Predicts Record Profit for FY23

Qantas is forecasting a record underlying pre-tax profit of up to $2.48 billion in FY 2023 and has boosted its buyback by $100 million.

Thursday 25 May, 2023

Big Tech Turnaround: What’s behind the recovery?

After dominating amid Covid, the US tech household names endured a miserable 2022. Schroders’ Simon Webber looks at why the tables have turned again in recent months.

Finally Some Lightening in the RBNZ’s Tightening

At last, a change at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand with the central bank slowing its chain of rate rises to just 0.25% at its May meeting yesterday.

WEB Strength Confirms the Return of the Jet Set

It seems everybody’s travelling and making money, as confirmed on Wednesday by the big turnaround in the year to March 31 for online travel group Webjet.

Universal Store Performance Anything but On-Point

Shares in youth-skewing retailer Universal Store took a hammering on Wednesday with a late trading update that left the market very underwhelmed.

Time for Tech Luminaries to Act their Age

Denny Fish from JH explains why – while tech growth themes remain intact – as end markets mature, companies will have to balance future investment with profitability.

Eagers’ Timely Shift to Electric Paying Off

Eagers Automotive reckons rising demand for EVs – especially BYD – will help it offset an expected softening in sales over the next two years.

Friday 26 May, 2023

A Spot of Wine Rotation on the Cards for Treasury

Shares in Treasury Wine Estates fell by nearly 8% yesterday after a mixed forecast and news of an operational restructure here and in the US.

AdBri Building Plenty of Momentum

Adbri says its 1Q23 earnings were “significantly above” the same quarter of 2022 as the company faced stronger demand from a number of sectors.

What’s in a Name? Watch your 1s and 2s

VanEck’s Cameron McCormack looks at why Australian investors love their bank hybrids, which sit between shares and bonds in a bank’s capital structure.

Trans-Tasman Tidings: TWR, FSF

Some news wafted across the Tasman on Thursday from a couple of our ASX-listed Kiwi siblings, insurance group Tower and dairy major Fonterra.

Debt Ceiling Stymie Giving Everyone the Twitches

Fitch placed its AAA credit rating for America on a negative outlook, meaning a downgrade is imminent if there’s no timely debt ceiling resolution.

The Resurgence of NFTs?

GAM Investments’ Pieran Maru discusses the future of NFTs – which, after a lull period in 2H22, are once again beginning to gain popularity.