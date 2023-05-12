The Week that Was: May 8-12, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 8 May, 2023

NT Govt Greenlights Beetaloo Gas Production (video)

Empire Energy MD Alex Underwood discusses NT Government approval for fracking in the Beetaloo Basin, traditional owners and the company’s pilot project.

Tuesday 9 May, 2023

China NEV Weakness a Threat to Lithium Bounce

Just as a couple of leading banks turn positive about lithium, monthly Chinese sales of New Energy Vehicles were a touch weak for no apparent reason.

Magellan Minutes: Chat GPT and its Implications (video)

Magellan’s Adrian Lu explains what Chat GPT is, how it works and its potential impacts on society, as well as what this means for Microsoft and Alphabet.

Lynas Jumps Double Digits on Small Malaysian Win

Lynas shares surged 12% yesterday after Malaysian authorities gave a six-month extension to allow it to continue operating its rare earths separation plant.

Loan Stress Creep the Chief Concern for Local Banks

Westpac’s interim results yesterday capped the half way point of the Big Four’s FY2022-23, with some clear signs of loan stress already emerging.

No Rules Rules

Rules attempt to create order where there is chaos and, as Martin Conlon from Schroders reports, the line between too few and too many is grey.

Oz Economy Ripe for a Budgetary Plucking

The Australian economy is in good shape leading into tonight’s budget, according to the latest survey of business conditions and confidence from the NAB.

Wednesday 10 May, 2023

Telstra: The dominant Telco player

Lucas Goode explains why IML sees Telstra as the dominant telecom player that is well-placed to provide attractive returns to investors in years to come.

Hermosa’s Prospects Rising Fast for South32

South32’s proposed Hermosa manganese and zinc mine in the US has become the first mining project added to an American government fast track process.

Economic See-Saw Continues for China

Further confirmation that the Chinese economy continues to stutter with the slide in imports deepening in April and March’s surge in exports almost halved.

2023-24 Federal Budget Review, Part One

Another Federal Budget is upon us and we have all the salient points across two in-depth articles by head writer Glenn Dyer. This is Part One.

2023-24 Federal Budget Review, Part Two

Another Federal Budget is upon us and we have all the salient points across two in-depth articles by head writer Glenn Dyer. This is Part Two.

European Metals Bridging Past and Future in the Czech Republic (video)

Keith Coughlan, Executive Chair at European Metals, talks with Chapter One’s David Tasker from the recent Future Facing Commodities conference in Singapore.

Thursday 11 May, 2023

Double Trouble for Appen and Redbubble

Carnage on and off the trading screens for both data / AI techie Appen and e-tailer Rebubble, with cost- and job-cutting the order of the day.

Magellan Minutes: Opportunities in the finance sector (video)

Magellan’s Alan Pullen discusses the impact of interest rates on banks, the recent bank defaults and where he sees opportunities in the financial sector.

Tech Turbulence

GAM’s Kevin Kruczynski examines how a new focus on profitability after a decade of strong growth and increased spending may benefit the technology sector.

No Fading for DeGrey at Mallina Prospect

DeGrey Mining has hinted that a small deposit in its hugely prospective Mallina gold prospect in the WA Pilbara is about to get larger and more important.

CSR Bucks Building Weakness for Strong Year

A small lift in final dividend to reward shareholders in building materials group CSR after it revealed a 17% rise in full year profit for the year to March 31.

Sayona Building North America’s First Vertically Integrated Lithium Plant (video)

Sayona Mining’s Dougal Elder provides an update on the company, discussing the offtake agreement with Piedmont and the timeline for lithium hydroxide production.

Friday 12 May, 2023

GrainCorp Converting Bushels into Big Bucks

The boom conditions in rural Australia continued for GrainCorp, with an upgrade to full year earnings yesterday alongside a solid interim performance.

1H23 Goes Off with a Bang for Orica

A big half year for explosives and ammonia group Orica, with revenue, underlying earnings and the company’s interim dividend all up more than 30%.

NextDC Sees its Future in the Clouds

Data centre group NextDC wants shareholders to cough up $618m to help pay for two new developments in its regional expansion strategy into Asia and NZ.

TikTok, TikTok

Schroders’ Adam Kibble writes that, unlike the popular video app TikTok, investing is a long term endeavour that rarely provides instant gratification.

Big Lithium Deal Sparks Frantic Search for the Next Perfect Match

ASX investors are on the hunt for more candidates for mergers and acquisitions action after more than $21 billion in bids and deals since March.